DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur are looking for a suspect in a stabbing investigation in the city early Thursday.

Patrick Michael Scott, 28, is wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery

Police said a person was stabbed around 12:30 a.m. on 1st Street. The incident happened in the old Adams County Jail, which is now privately owned.

One victim was taken away in critical condition, police added.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was looking for Scott, and said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Scott was described as 6 foot 2 and 176 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has “numerous visible tattoos all over his body,” police said.

Patrick Michael Scott (Decatur Police)

“Do not approach him, dial 911 and report the location and his clothing description,” the Facebook post said.

The public can provide anonymous tips on the Decatur Police website.