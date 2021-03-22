Decatur Police look to ID suspect who vandalized 20+ locations in downtown area

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur are looking for the person who vandalized more than 20 locations in the city.

Decatur Police posted on its Facebook page Monday that it was seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in a series of vandalism cases. The post said various businesses “in the downtown area, Madison Street Plaza, and City/State owned boxes” were vandalized.

More than 20 locations of vandalism were found, the post said.

A surveillance camera captured an image of the suspect.

A suspect in a vandalism case in Decatur is shown. (Decatur Police)

Vandalism in Decatur is shown. (Decatur Police)

Vandalism in Decatur is shown. (Decatur Police)

Vandalism in Decatur is shown. (Decatur Police)

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call Decatur Police at (260) 724-8646 or send a Facebook message.