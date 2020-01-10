Decatur Police arrest Ohio fugitives on drug charges

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio pair wanted on felony drug warrants and on the lam for several months was arrested in Decatur Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m, Decatur Police arrested 25-year-old Gabrielle Eguia, aka Gabrielle Vann, and 29-year-old Phillip Vickery.

Eguia faces charges of Possession of Fentanyl, Permitting Drug Abuse, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Fentanyl, and 3 counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Vickery was arrested on 2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and 1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl.

Both also faces drug-related charges in Adams County, police said.

Decatur Police said Eguia and Vickery “have been eluding authorities for several months.”