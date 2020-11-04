Decatur man gets 55 years for slaying girlfriend ‘to stop sick god’

DECATUR, Ind. (AP/WANE) — A Decatur man who stabbed his girlfriend more than two dozen times “to stop the sick god” has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Photo of Austin Griffith provided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department

Thirty-five-year-old Austin Griffith learned his punishment Wednesday after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder in the death of 34-year-old Kayla Bentley in Sept. 12, 2019, at her Berne home.

Police were called to the Continental Village Apartments, in the 700 block of Stucky Street and arrived to find Bentley sitting in a chair in front of an upstairs apartment surrounded by a large pool of blood.

She’d been stabbed 27 times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to court documents, Griffith yelled to police, “I’m over here.” After being placed in handcuffs, he reportedly told police he “lost control” and asked if Bentley was dying.

Once in police custody, Griffith told investigators that he had to stop the “sick god” inside her, the affidavit said. He told police if he didn’t kill her, humanity was at risk. He also told police that the “monster” inside Bentley was “provoking him,” so he stabbed her to death.

Griffith admitted that he ran out of the back door and then sat in the grass. According to court documents, he said he was acting on behalf of his god, Satan.