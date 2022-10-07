GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A Decatur County man faces felony intimidation charges after being Indiana State Police (ISP) say he reportedly intentionally caused damage to a county judge’s vehicle.

The Greensburg Police Department (GPD) originally began an investigation Aug. 19 when the judge told police his car was not working properly.

The judge later noticed someone had placed spray foam insulation in the tailpipe of his truck, according to ISP.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, the GPD was able to identify a suspect, but the case was then referred to ISP detectives due to a conflict of interest, state police say.

After conducting further investigations and interviews, ISP detectives eventually arrested 62-year-old Jimmy L. Colson of Flat Rock, Indiana, who was later incarcerated at the Decatur County Jail.

Colson faces preliminary charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

It is not known why Colson allegedly targeted the judge.