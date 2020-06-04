Deaths of men killed in house fire ruled homicides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people pulled from a house fire in April were the victims of homicide, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled.

Doak S. McBride, 51, and Kyle G. Call, 32, both of Fort Wayne, died after an intentionally set house fire in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive on April 10.

Autopsies found that McBride died of Asphyxia Due to Intentionally Set House Fire with contributing factor of Acute Ethanol Intoxication and Cardiomegaly, while Call died of smoke inhalation.

Another man found in the home – 37-year-old Marcos Ildefonso Casares – died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was previously ruled a homicide.

J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, has been arrested in the case. He currently faces one count of murder.

According to court documents, Ramirez and several others were at the Rosemont Drive home. A witness told police that Casares pulled a gun on Ramirez during a fight but dropped it. Ramirez picked up the gun and shot the victim multiple times, the affidavit said.

After the shooting, investigators believe Ramirez used a blanket to set the house on fire, the affidavit said.

During a police interrogation Ramirez denied any wrong doing. He told police everyone was still alive when he left the home.