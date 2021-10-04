Deaths of elderly couple found in northeast side home ruled homicide-suicide: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An elderly couple found dead in a home Saturday have been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday the deaths of Janet Joyce Peters and Richard Allen Peters in a home along Albert Drive was a homicide-suicide.

Fort Wayne Police investigate two deaths in a home on Albert Drive on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Fort Wayne Police were first called to the home in the Tamarack neighborhood, off Stellhorn and Reed roads, around 2 p.m. on a wellbeing check. Neighbors and family members said they had not heard from the couple in a few days, police said.

Officers eventually made entry into the home and found the couple unresponsive inside. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said 71-year-old Janet Peters died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide. Her husband, Richard Peters, 75, died of the same fate, and his death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office said.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the coroner’s office.

