Death of woman in Bloomington apartment fire a homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The death of a woman who was found inside a Bloomington apartment building that caught fire has been ruled a homicide by the Monroe County coroner.

Coroner Joani Shields said in an email Monday to news media that 32-year-old Teresa Michael may have been strangled.

Officers and firefighters were called to the fire on the city’s west side around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and located the woman inside one of the apartments. Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.