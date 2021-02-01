Death of woman in Bloomington apartment fire a homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The death of a woman who was found inside a Bloomington apartment building that caught fire has been ruled a homicide by the Monroe County coroner.
Coroner Joani Shields said in an email Monday to news media that 32-year-old Teresa Michael may have been strangled.
Officers and firefighters were called to the fire on the city’s west side around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and located the woman inside one of the apartments. Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
