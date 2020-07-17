Death of man beaten with bat outside Fort Wayne Walmart ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The death of a man beaten with a baseball bat outside the Apple Glen Walmart store in early March has been ruled a homicide.

Levi A. Arnold

Damarcus A. Walker, 44, was battered at the Walmart store at in the 1700 block Apple Glen Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. March 7.

Police were called to the parking lot there that morning on a report of a suspicious person driving around the parking lot wearing a black ski mask. Before officers arrived, they were told the suspect was beating someone with a baseball bat.

The suspect left the area before police arrived. Witnesses said he first struck the victim with his vehicle then beat him with a bat before he drove off.

Walker was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died April 11 of “Tracheal Narrowing and Cerebral Edema and Hemorrhage Due to Complications from Blunt Force Injuries of the Head,” an autopsy found. On Friday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

The suspect – 21-year-old Levi Arnold – was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Arnold is scheduled to be in court July 24 for a competency hearing.