Death of man at Fort Wayne apartment marked ‘suspicious’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was found dead in a Fort Wayne apartment Saturday afternoon, and police called the death “suspicious.”

Fort Wayne Police were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue on a report of an unconscious male inside an apartment.

Inside the apartment, responders found a man unconscious. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

It’s not clear how the man died or the circumstances around the death. Fort Wayne Police said in a news released that detectives were searching for any witnesses to learn more.

Crime scene personnel were searching the area for evidence.

No other information was immediately available.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity, and the cause and manner of his death, later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.