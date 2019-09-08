Death investigation underway in apparent stabbing of a Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that was stabbed. Police say around 10:40 Saturday night they responded to the 1600 block of Roosevelt Drive for a battery in progress.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a woman lying in the middle of the street, unconscious and suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers performed CPR, and the woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say preliminary information indicates there was an altercation between several people before the stabbing.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses to try and obtain suspect information.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation.