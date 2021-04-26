Police looking for trio tied to chase, crash and homicide

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has identified three suspects wanted in connection with a pursuit, crash, and homicide investigation on Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Matthew J. Cramer, 20-year-old Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton, and 20-year-old Cody Clements.

The incident started after an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake and Coliseum around 5 a.m. on April 25. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver sped off. After a short pursuit, police suspended the chase due to unsafe conditions.

Damaged fences behind the BP along East State Boulevard near Forest Park Boulevard are shown Monday, April 26, 2021.

A while later, a car matching the description crashed into the back of a home near Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard. Police found one person inside, who died at the scene. Authorities have ruled that person’s death a homicide.

Investigators said at least two people ran from the vehicle. With the assistance of the Gang and Violent Task Force and Vice and Narcotics Units, the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Detectives were been able to identify the suspects in this incident.

Fort Wayne Police said in a release Monday, Cramer, Carreon-Hamilton, and Clements should be considered very dangerous. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the whereabouts of these three suspects so they can be apprehended by FWPD and brought in for questioning.

If anyone has any information regarding the locations of these individuals they are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

FWPD is looking for three homicide suspects identified as 21-year-old Matthew Cramer II, 20-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, and 20-year-old Cody Clements (seen here).

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.