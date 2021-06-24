Elderly woman killed in home on Lake James

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation quickly turned into a homicide investigation on Lake James Wednesday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a home at 395 Lake James Lane 200E on the lower basin of Lake James to conduct a death investigation after reports of an unresponsive female inside the home were called in.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that the woman was dead.

The department said that deputies noticed unusual and suspicious circumstances at the home. Indiana State Police were then called to assist.

A autopsy was performed on the woman, identified as 82-year-old Wilma Ball of Angola, at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. Her death has been ruled a homicide by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.

At this time, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and ongoing.

The Steuben County EMS, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office and the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted.