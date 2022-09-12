OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, jail workers tortured him and other inmates by handcuffing them to a wall and forcing them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.

Oklahoma County Detention Center officials say in a news release that 48-year-old John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning.

Officials say he was pronounced dead after jail employees began lifesaving efforts. It is the 14th death reported at the jail this year.

Basco was among a group of inmates suing the county in federal court over the “Baby Shark” allegations.