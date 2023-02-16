815 Third St. where two women were shot to death in April, 2021. A murder trial is this week.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The missing gun used in a 2021 double murder was discussed in day three of the trial in Allen Superior Court.

Michelle Fletcher, a forensic firearm expert, said the shell casings found after the shooting deaths of Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30, all came from the same 9mm gun.

That gun has not been found.

Fletcher was tasked with testing several 9mm guns taken from people like witness Joshua Dube and others.

Dube has testified he was there when Ron Price shot the two women on April 20, 2021 around 5:15 p.m. at a house on Third Street.

Price is on trial and charged with two counts of murder, two counts felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

A former girlfriend of Price also testified Thursday morning that she spoke with Price before his arrest and after he was incarcerated at the Allen County Jail.

She said Price told her, “We all went in.”

DNA and fingerprint forensics are expected Thursday afternoon before closing arguments are heard Friday morning.