Daviess County man hides from police in RV Camper bathroom; arrested for violating protection order

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police took a Daviess County man into custody on multiple charges for violating a protection order, after a struggle on Saturday.

According to police, when they arrived to 27-year-old Thomas Hughey’s residence, which is an RV camper on his parents property, Hughey refused to answer the door. However, his mother was able to unlock the door for police to enter.

This caused Hughey to barricade himself in the camper’s bathroom, still refusing to come out. Eventually police were able to pry the bathroom door open and handcuff Hughey, who continued to struggle and not comply with police orders.

Police say Hughey sustained minor injuries and was taken to Daviess Community Hospital where he was treated and released. Hughey was then transported to the Daviess County Jail.

His charges include stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy, harassment and resisting law enforcement.