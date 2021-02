Christopher Dillon, 54, was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.

DUBIOS COUNTY (Ind.) WANE – A Daviees County man was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 Felony, on Friday.

The Indiana State Police Department arrested Christopher Dillon, 54, after an investigation was launched on February 1st and probable cause was found.

Dillon is being held in Dubois County Jail while the investigation is on-going.