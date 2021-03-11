Daughter accused of stealing nearly $750k from mom in nursing home to buy farm

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) An Ohio woman and her husband have been indicted on theft charges following an investigation by Attorney General Dave Yost that found the two stole close to $750,000 from the estate of the woman’s mother. The mother, who suffered from severe dementia, died alone from COVID-19 in December.

Lisa Braniff, 59, of Mount Vernon faces two felony theft charges and one felony charge of forgery. Her husband, Joseph Braniff, 63, also of Mount Vernon, was indicted on two felony theft counts.

The investigation found that Lisa Braniff gained power of attorney for her mother beginning in 2015. Shortly after, Lisa Braniff and her husband began liquidating her mother’s assets.

Investigators said Lisa Braniff was supposed to be paying for her mother’s health care at a Central Ohio nursing home, but she stopped making payments. The nursing home is owed for years of providing care.

Lisa Braniff is accused of using her mother’s money to fund her own lifestyle, including purchasing a farm in Mount Vernon at 21419 Daniels Road.

Investigators said Lisa Braniff was supposed to be paying for her mother’s health care at a Central Ohio nursing home, but she stopped making payments. The nursing home is owed for years of providing care.

“Stealing from your own mom when she’s in a nursing home — what a wretched abuse of trust! A power of attorney is not a license for theft,” Yost said.