Credit union robber who hid disguise and cash in outdoor grill sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Paul Carter, 45, of Fort Wayne was sentenced by United States District Judge Holly A. Brady after he pleaded guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm on March 13, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell.

Carter was sentenced to a total of 141 months in prison, followed by a total of 2 years of supervised release, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

According to documents in this case, Carter was wearing an orange traffic vest and mask and was armed with a black handgun, robbed the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union on East State Boulevard on the morning of March 13. After entering the credit union, Carter approached a teller, pointed the handgun at her and demanded money.

Once he received the money from the teller, Carter fled the credit union and ran down the alley adjacent to the credit union where Roland Ellington was waiting for him in his van, documents in the case said. The pair then left the area.

Roland Ellington (Photo courtesy of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Law enforcement report finding the getaway van driven by Ellington. When police officers turned their lights and sirens on the vehicle did not stop. Documents in the case said he and Carter led officers on a chase that ended in front of Ellington’s mother’s house. When the van came to a stop, Ellington and Carter fled and ran in opposite directions.

Carter was found in the backyard of a nearby home and taken into custody, the DOJ said. Officers searched and found a plastic bag inside of an outdoor grill that was next to Carter. Inside the plastic bag was a brown baseball hat, a reflective orange vest, sunglasses, an orange balaclava-style mask, loose U.S. currency and a teller strap from the credit union.

The DOJ said a Fort Wayne Police Department officer retraced the route that Carter took during the foot pursuit and found a loaded .380 caliber handgun approximately 50 feet from where Carter was apprehended.

Ellington was also apprehended a few minutes later as he tried to kick in the back door of his mother’s house, the DOJ said.

The DOJ said this case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives as well as the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.