Man killed after chase ends in crash at Coliseum Boulevard intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man is dead after a police chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Vance Avenue early Friday morning.

Police were called to a domestic dispute around 3:45 a.m. near the 2600 block of Kenwood Avenue.

Once the Fort Wayne Police Department arrived on scene, the male had already left the scene.

While police were still there, the man arrived back to the scene and left again at a high rate of speed.

A short police chase began. Officers terminated the pursuit and were a few blocks away when they saw the car crash at the intersection.

A box truck was traveling north on Coliseum Blvd. when the car collided with the side of the truck at a high rate of speed.

Officers were quickly on the scene. Once medics arrived the male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the box truck is in good condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the male driver will be released at a later time.