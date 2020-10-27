COVID cases stop trial of Gas City woman accused of killing stepdaughter

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — The murder trial of a Gas City woman accused of killing her stepdaughter more than a year ago has been stopped after at least three people associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19.

Amanda D. Carmack faces charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Domestic Battery Resulting in Death to a Person Under 14, and Strangulation after police found 10-year-old Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed last September.

Carmack’s trial began Oct. 19 in Grant Circuit Court.

According to a court order, on Oct. 22, a person associated with the trial was notified of an exposure to a COVID-19-positive individual. That person was excused from the trial and subsequently tested positive themselves for COVID-19.

After that, staff, attorneys, parties and jurors were all tested on Monday. As a result, two more people involved in the trial tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the court recessed the trial with the consent of all parties, the order said. The trial will resume Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m., the order said.