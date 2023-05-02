FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have issued a warrant for a man wanted on five felony drug dealing charges and neglect of a dependent.

Fort Wayne police officers with the department’s narcotics division conducted two undercover cocaine buys at Ronday L. Tinker’s southeast side home this past March, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

In late April, Tinker’s home was raided by narcotics officers aided by the Emergency Services Team, which is the department’s SWAT unit. They found methamphetamine, pills marked with the figure “M-30” which tested positive for fentanyl as well as crack cocaine and various packaging and measuring items typical in the selling of drugs.

Tinker was arrested and charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and or manufacture of the drug, three counts of cocaine dealing and one count methamphetamine dealing. After posting bond on two of the dealing charges, he was released on a $170,000 bond, according to court documents.

Ronday Tinker

At the time of the raid on April 26, Tinker and his girlfriend, along with three teenagers, were at home.

Tinker wasn’t wearing shoes or a shirt and that seemed odd because the weather was cold, court documents said.

Officers went to his bedroom next to the garage where they confirmed that Tinker’s clothing and many pairs of shoes were located.

His girlfriend and her two daughters told police that Tinker spent most of his time in that room where officers found a loaded Glock handgun. They also found a fully loaded Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter handgun on a nightstand, there was a Smith & Wesson 9mm.

Tinker has a prior federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm that would prohibit him from owning or operating a gun, police said in court documents.

In the closet area of the room was a desk set up “in a manner that it appeared to be the area for packaging and measuring narcotics,” court documents said.

The closet had small zip close baggies, scales with white residue, drug ledgers with names, type of drug purchased and dollar amounts, cutting tools, 44.5 grams of meth, 13.4 grams of fentanyl M-30 pills, four tenths of a gram of crack cocaine and smoking or other ingestion devices.

More drugs were found throughout the home.

A large plastic bag discovered in a pile of men’s clothing on a couch next to the desk contained 3.7 grams of fentanyl powder, 6.4 grams – about 62 pills – of blue M-30 fentanyl pills, 6.3 grams of cocaine and 21 grams of fentanyl powder. A bag of white crystal substance was tucked in next to the shoe boxes that turned out to be nearly 56 grams of methamphetamine, plus about $3,200 cash.

In Tinker’s girlfriend’s room there was a small amount of cocaine in a shirt pocket and another small amount in a shoe. On the top of the dresser, officers found a straw and a baggie with crushed up M-30 pills with fentanyl.

Then, in the bedrooms where the teenagers stayed, police found smoking devices and a bag of marijuana that weighed 40.7 grams hidden underneath a bed.

In another bedroom in a paper bag on the floor near the door, detectives found 29.5 grams of marijuana and a “large number of condoms.” A small baggie contained 3.5 fentanyl M-30 pills, court documents said.

Tinker spent time in a state prison in 2010 and 2013 for battery, strangulation and domestic battery.

Tuesday, he was due to appear in court for a hearing.