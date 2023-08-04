FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 20 years in prison Friday for voluntary manslaughter where the person acted under “sudden heat,” according to court records.

Kyree Warren had also been charged with murder and using a firearm in commission of an offense, but both charges were dismissed a part of a plea agreement.

Kyree Warren mugshot (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

As a result, Warren received a 25-year sentence with five years suspended for voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and will have to undergo mental health evaluations and treatments.

Authorities arrested Warren in November 2022 for the shooting death of 44-year-old Montreale Turner at a home in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street.

According to court documents, Warren himself called 911 and told dispatchers he shot Turner “because he hit and pushed his mother.”

Turner was taken to a hospital where he later died.