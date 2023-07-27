FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday, Carl M. Griffin came to court, sat down in the gallery with his girlfriend and another friend and went behind the rail when it was time to plead guilty.

The senior citizen- who will be 73 in September- pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. As part of a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors, will likely serve no less than 10 years in prison for shooting Leroy Hayes, who was sleeping on the porch next to Griffin’s girlfriend’s Madison Street home July 17, 2022.

The plea agreement will still have to be accepted by a judge.

Griffin was originally charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony that carries a 45 to 65-year sentence, and using a firearm in the commission of an offense that can add another 20 years to a sentence, with a conviction.

The Level 3 felony for aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death stuck.

In Indiana, a Level 3 calls for between three and 16 years.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, the incident started out as a shouting and cussing match between Sherry Wiggins and “Lee.” Wiggins lived next door to the porch where Hayes had “passed out.”

The home on Madison Street at the corner of Monroe Street was not owned by Hayes, but the owner told WANE 15 last year that Hayes was allowed to crash there.

Wiggins was upset that Hayes had used strong language with her and complained to her boyfriend, Carl M. Griffin. Griffin told the judge Thursday that he went to confront Hayes and he had a gun.

Wiggins said she heard two gunshots, but said she didn’t know who was shot. Then Griffin left, grabbing his keys and driving away in his gold Cadillac, court documents said.

A man who was there for part of the incident that took place around 6:45 p.m. said he saw Griffin walk from the scene, get in a gold car and leave. He described him as having gray facial hair and was approximately 63-64 years old.

The witness heard a gunshot, ran into the home, and then heard two more gunshots. That would line up with the number of times Hayes was shot, according to court documents.

Doctors at Lutheran Hospital reported wounds to the mid-chest, abdomen and penis. At that point, Hayes was in life-threatening condition. There’s been no update on Hayes’ condition.

At the scene, Hayes told FWPD detective Marc Deshaies that his neighbor, Carl, shot him.

Thursday, Griffin may have hoped to go back to the gallery, but the judge revoked his bond. He will remain in custody, the judge said, and will have to exchange his white suit for jail orange.

His sentencing is Sept. 1 in front of Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.