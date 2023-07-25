STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, a Steuben Superior Court judge sentenced a man to over 30 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a couple and injured their children.

In June, 51-year-old Donald Squires pleaded guilty to three Level 4 felony charges: two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing catastrophic injury.

Travis B. Musser, Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Steuben County, said each charge carried a possible range of 2-12 years.

Squires received a 32-year sentence out of a possible 36 years, and the sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, Musser said.

Authorities arrested Squires at a home in LaGrange County in February in connection to a crash that happened August 2022 on State Road 120 in Steuben County.

The pickup truck Squires was driving collided nearly head-on with a car, killing a couple from Long Beach Lake and leaving one of their children catastrophically injured and another child injured, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.