FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then hiding his drugs and guns was found guilty Friday of murder.

It took the jury less than an hour to find Har San, 23, guilty of murder, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic dealing, marijuana dealing and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. His sentencing will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Tesa Helge, Allen County Chief Counsel for the prosecutor’s office and lead prosecutor on the case, said the verdict was the right one.

Chief Counsel for the Allen County Prosecutor’s office Tesa Helge led for the state.

“It is a very difficult situation when a loved one is taken at the hands of their own spouse,” Helge said. ”We are grateful for the jury’s verdict for the victim and her family.” Family members were at the courtroom in support of Ro Ze Ma, the victim, 24.

After the shooting on March 19, 2022, Har San showed no emotion and detectives found his responses unusual, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“What are you guys trying to get out of me?’ San asked Fort Wayne homicide detective Brian Martin. “Just put me away for life?”

Police found San’s wife shot to death inside their home in the 2100 block of Chartwell Avenue around 11 p.m. The coroner ruled that she died of a gunshot wound to her chest.

Checking video of the scene, detectives saw San hiding something at the rear of their home and throwing something to the west of the apartment that turned out to be an AR style pistol. The stash that was hidden was marijuana, methamphetamine and a duffel bag, court documents said.

Drugs were also found throughout their apartment including marijuana, meth and blue M30 pills often laced with fentanyl. All the drugs were packaged for sale, the probable cause affidavit noted.

In a bedroom closet close to his wife’s body, detectives found a photo of San holding an AR style pistol with a mesh shell catcher that looked to be identical to the one found outside the apartment, according to court documents.

Taking it a step further, San, when cornered, tried to pin the blame on Black people that a woman at the scene said she saw.

He claimed he ran to the front door to look for the shooter, but didn’t see anyone and never looked out the back door after his wife was shot. Police found no evidence of a forced entry. San said it was his wife who bought a 9mm Glock handgun and he hadn’t shot a gun recently.

But when Martin asked him the last time he shot a gun, San said “I don’t want to answer that.”

Witnesses told police that night they heard the couple fighting in the Burmese language and San was accused of cheating on his wife.

Ro Ma was in her bedroom with her daughter with the door shut when witnesses hear the gun “rack” and the bedroom door get kicked in.

“Har San, stop stop!” the witnesses heard her say. Then they heard a gunshot.

San then became more preoccupied with hiding his drugs and guns than tending to his wife, witnesses said.

On the ride from a hospital, Han advised one of his male relatives to tell the truth “but say you don’t know anything if the police ask questions.” At first, the relative went along with it because he was scared that something would happen to him.

Attorney Richard Thonert led the defense.