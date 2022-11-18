Salazar was found guilty THursday on two counts child molesting, but avoided conviction on Level 1.

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 52-year-old man was convicted late Thursday of child molesting after seven hours of deliberation.

Santos Saba Salazar avoided conviction on two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision, but they did find him guilty on two Level 4 counts of the same offense, according to Salazar’s attorney, Robert Scremin.

Level 4 felonies in Indiana carry a sentence of between two to 12 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit written by detective Todd J. Garman, Salazar molested two young victims, one who said she was five or six when the inappropriate behavior started. She also said that Salazar “pulled her hair.”

Not only was the molesting brutal, according to her reports, but he also hit his victims during the acts. Sometimes the victims were together when the molesting occurred. Salazar also beat the girls with a belt if he didn’t hit them with his hands, court documents said.

Salazar’s three-day trial was held in front of Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.