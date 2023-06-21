FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –The defendant didn’t get far after he reportedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man a year ago at a party on Oliver Street.

Fort Wayne patrol officer Jason Fuhrman caught Issac D. Martin, Jr. peeling out of Oliver Street onto Pettit Avenue, just after the officer heard shots in the area.

After the deadly events on June 12, 2022, Martin, now 30, was charged with murder in the death of Dequavius Devonte Tyler, 27, along with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and an added charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tyler died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Martin’s three-day trial began Wednesday with Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull presiding. Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee and Chief Counsel Tesa Helge face defense team, Jamie Egolf and Tyree Barkley, Jr.

Martin was quickly taken into custody after Fuhrman initiated a pursuit that zigzagged through the south side. Fuhrman had driven toward the area after hearing gunshots as he sat in his patrol car writing a report.

Fuhrman witnessed Martin run a stop sign and swerve at a high rate of speed, Furhman testified. The chase ended when Martin ditched the black Mazda SUV in an alley north of the 800 block of East Rudisill Boulevard and jumped out to flee on foot.

Police found Martin hiding under a parked truck on East Rudisill, lying in a prone position with his arms out.

Five feet away from Martin, tucked beside the truck’s left rear tire, was a box of 9mm Sig Sauer ammunition that, later, forensic experts linked to the many bullet and shell casings found at the scene at a home in the 5000 Oliver Street where the party took place.

Martin told police he was driving because the owner didn’t have a driver’s license and the ammo belonged to the Mazda’s owner, not him.

He had other excuses even while prosecutors were busy putting the pieces together, including the fact he was wearing the same black hoodie and shorts at the party that he was caught wearing under the truck.

The events began around 6 a.m. when Donshaun Banks invited people over for an afterhours party and got into an argument with the victim, Dequavius or “DQ.”

It was just an “old fistfight,” Helge said. “People had been drinking and it was just silly.” But Martin was there, circling the two with his handgun out, and the gun had an extended magazine.

When DQ got shot, he ran to the house next door, leaving a trail of blood and bloody handprints on the neighbor’s garage, Helge said.

Fuhrman and Sgt. Shannon Hughes searched the area for a gun and were unable to find it, but a few hours later, Martin was heard during a phone call from the Allen County Jail telling his girlfriend, Teara Harris, to get the gun. He walked her through the neighborhood on East Rudisill, even crabbing about the bushes – one was trimmed and the other wasn’t at the home where she’d find it.

Teara Harris pleaded guilty to hiding a gun after her boyfriend asked her to. She pleaded guilty to the assisting charge and was given pre-trial diversion for five years in March.

Harris was quickly interviewed by police, telling them the gun was wrapped up in a T-shirt that she handed over to her cousin, Christopher Walker.

Two homicide detectives, Brian Martin and Ben MacDonald, searched Walker’s home for the gun, but never found it, Helge said.

Martin has pleaded not guilty, despite evidence that places him at the scene by witnesses and later forensic evidence, but it’s up to the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her opening arguments, Egolf said the jury should take into consideration all the facts. After all, Dequavius had a gun, she said, and used it to shoot the host, Donshaun Banks, Egolf said.

“Then someone shot Dequavius,” Egolf said.

Banks was shot in the right hand, right knee, left calf and ankle with a 9mm Ruger with an extended magazine, she said.

Neighbors reported seeing three men picking up bullets and shell casings after the gunfight. The SUV Martin drove to leave the party was shot up with bullet holes through the roof and the back window, as if he fled the bullets, Egolf said. Sgt. Hughes said the bullet holes were fresh.

“It was a carefree summer night,” Egolf said, “that turned into an absolute nightmare.”

For Kimberly Cutler, DQ’s mother, the nightmare never ends. Cutler took the stand to say she had five children, but no longer. Now she has four.

“We don’t know exactly why DQ was killed that day,” Helge said. “We may never know.”

On Thursday, Tyler’s other family members, including his sister, Tayana, are expected to take the stand to say what they witnessed. The trial is expected to wrap up Friday.