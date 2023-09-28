FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court judge rejected a plea deal Thursday that would’ve spared a former Bishop Luers teacher accused of having sex with multiple students prison time.

Judge David Zent made his decision during the sentencing hearing for 34-year-old Jordan M. Miller, who previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child seduction as part of a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors.

Prosecutors agreed to drop two other felony counts of child seduction levied against Miller in exchange for his guilty plea, according to Allen Superior Court documents. The deal also called for him to be given an 8-year suspended prison sentence and four years of probation.

Since Zent rejected the deal, he did not sentence Miller during Thursday’s hearing and the case will now continue.

Allegations against Miller – who taught at Bishop Luers from 2016 to 2018 – surfaced last year when a woman came to Fort Wayne police headquarters to report that she had a sexual relationship with him while he was her teacher at Bishop Luers years prior, court documents said.

The woman told investigators she was 17 when the then 29-year-old Miller asked her to dog-sit at his home while he was away, which escalated into her returning while Miller was there. Eventually, the two had sex, the woman said in court documents.

Two other former students also came forward accusing Miller of having sexual relationships with them while they attended Bishop Luers, according to court documents.

One told police in court documents Miller began texting her regularly, with the messages becoming sexual in nature after a few months. The two then had a sexual relationship that lasted about a year and two months before ending in 2018.

The woman said the relationship started when she was 17, according to court documents.

The other woman said in court documents she and Miller had a sexual relationship while she was still attending Bishop Luers but after she turned 18. This relationship lasted until her sophomore year of college, the woman said in court documents.

According to Indiana law, 16 is the age of consent in most cases. According to Indiana Code, though, a person who has a professional relationship with a child aged 16 to 18 and who has influence on the child and engages in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct commits sexual seduction.

During an interview with police, Miller denied having a sexual relationship with any student while they were in high school, according to court documents.

Miller was initially scheduled to stand trial in November, but that was cancelled once he agreed to plead guilty. With the rejection of the deal, a new trial date will need to be scheduled, according to court records.

Miller is due in court for a status conference Oct. 6.