Trial reveals bad blood between two families but no reason why

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Searching for a motive at the murder trial being held this week in Allen Superior Court leaves you wondering ‘what was it all about?”

On April 9, 2017, Marcus Rogan, 22, went to a birthday party at the Bleu Diamond strip club with his cousin, his brother, Deshawn Rogan and a friend, maybe more.

Just before 4 a.m., he was shot 10 times and collapsed on the dance floor. His brother Deshawn was shot as were his friends, C.J. Hogue and Gataree Smith.

James Ellis Starks, III was charged in November 2021 with murder, criminal recklessness for firing into the crowd and carrying a handgun without a license. If convicted by the jury after deliberations on Friday, he could be looking at an additional 20 years for using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

It was Starks alleged behavior after the homicide that, if true, makes you scratch your head.

A few days after the shooting death, Bleu Diamond’s manager, Ashley Drudge, reported a Snapchat message where Starks boasted that he “killed that (expletive),” and that he’d do it again. He said the Feds were “dumb as (expletive.)”

There are also that he penned a note on Sept. 12, 2017 when he appeared in Allen Superior Court and talked one of the bailiffs into showing it to Rogan’s mother across the railing that divides the gallery from the jury box. Lakesha Rogan testified on Tuesday that the note took credit for her son’s death.

Lakesha said he laughed at her in court and, on the way out, he blew her a kiss. An informant said he was right next to him when he lifted his hands and blew the kiss.

The informant said he reported the incident to his attorney. WANE 15 is not naming the informant who could face retaliation for his testimony.

The informant had another interesting tale about a “scuffle” in an Allen County Jail holding cell around the same time frame. The informant found himselfwith Starks and another guy who confronted Starks about Rogan’s death.

To this individual, Starks boasted “he had not been arrested for the Bleu Diamond shooting because the police had no shell casings and that the police can’t arrest without them,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Shell casings were later directly linked to a gun purchased by Starks in 2016 at Freedom Firearms.

Then came the scuffle. As the informant and Starks were about to exit that holding cell, in walks one of Marcus’s brother, the one with dreadlocks, but who wasn’t named in court.

“They had to be separated because he (Starks) said he was gonna do the same thing to him that he did to his brother,” the informant told the court.

If it’s all true, and defense attorneys Jamie Egolf and William Lebrato, the county’s chief public defender, would have you believe otherwise, what’s the beef between Starks, who has plenty of relatives in town, and the Rogans?

Zaikesha Rogan, Marcus’s sister, said Starks sent her threatening messages on Facebook messenger similar to the one delivered to her brother in the holding cell and gave her dirty looks at Piere’s one evening.

Egolf and Lebrato hammered away at the plea deals that the club manager and the informant received for their testimony, something defense attorneys often do.

Otherwise, it’s the House of Rogan vs. the House of Starks, as one court observer said. And someone is dead because of this feud.

While the prosecutors – Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille and Chief Counsel Tesa Helge – produced nearly 30 witnesses in the case, Lebrato and Egolf had one.

Sgt. Gerald Hogan, with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department in charge of the courtrooms, took the stand to say while it wasn’t impossible that a bailiff might show someone a note, it was highly unlikely.

Yes, there are pens around and defendants sometimes have papers. Papers come with their attorneys or if they’re defending themselves pro se.

But the likelihood of a defendant taking a piece of paper, scrawling a nasty message, and handing it to a bailiff to show to a dead man’s mother would be “ infrequent,” at best, Hogan testified.

The informant said his wife was sitting in the front row and Lakesha came to sit next to her so she’d be able to read the note. No name for the bailiff was given. Some bailiffs are there on a permanent basis and some of them are in training, Hogan said.

And this happened nearly six years ago.

On Friday, in the morning’s closing arguments, the prosecution will push their evidence. They have the gun used at the Bleu Diamond and it was Starks’ gun even though it was discovered during a traffic stop where Starks was nowhere around.

And, in grainy club video, Starks is identified as the individual approaching the stage and leaving the club, according to homicide detective Scott Tegtmeyer and his colleague, homicide detective R.J. Sutphin.

Then there are all the messages and the scene inside the holding cell, all which came through testimony in court, but no tangible evidence is available.

The question will be which side will the jury believe.