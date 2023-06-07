WARNING: This story contains content that may not be suitable for all audiences.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In Allen Superior Court Wednesday, Fort Wayne detective Ricky Parrish quietly reviewed the bloody photos, one stab wound after the other.

When Deputy Prosecutor Shannon White asked him to speak louder, he was reluctant.

“It’s difficult,” he said.

Parrish was one of several local law enforcement officials who testified Wednesday at the trial of Brandon K. Williams, 42, charged with attempted murder after he allegedly took an ordinary screwdriver on July 31, 2022 and attacked the head, face and neck of his pregnant girlfriend.

Williams also faces charges of aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.

Tasha Lee, deputy prosecutor

Police were called to Wydreka Williams’s second story apartment at Northcrest Gardens on North Clinton around 5:30 p.m. after Wydreka’s cousin called 911, and then a downstairs neighbor. The victim, who is either the girlfriend or wife of Williams, was crying out for help.

By the time officers Christopher McBride and Collin Bundy arrived several minutes later, the cries for help and gasping for air continued. Concerned, Bundy decided they needed to kick in the door and after two tries, it worked.

McBride testified that, as they walked in, Williams was just getting up off of the victim. The scene was incredibly bloody – blood on the couch, the rug – and on a T-shirt that Williams removed just before he was handcuffed and read his Miranda rights.

Bundy had grabbed his medical bag and used Quikclot, medicated gauze used to stop bleeding, before EMS arrived. He was the one to transport Williams to the jail.

Marcia Linsky, defense attorney

“It is what it is,” Williams told Bundy. “I made a decision.”

While Williams waited in the squad car before being transported, officer Scott Wilson went to check on him.

“All things considered, are you OK?” Wilson asks him during one tape that was played.

“I did it. I did it,” he tells Wilson. At another point, Williams said the relationship was “toxic,” and that “everybody has their breaking point.”

On the way to Parkview Regional Medical Center, as she went in and out of consciousness, Wydreka told paramedic Zaire Anderson that Williams had choked her and was trying to kill her. Zaire said the victim was a “C”, the most critical rating for a victim.

Most of the wounds appeared to be head wounds. Head wounds tend to bleed profusely, something established by defense attorney Marcia Linsky through her questioning. Although Wydreka’s condition was considered life threatening, it was changed to non-life threatening.

But even if the puncture wounds weren’t life-threatening, they rendered the victim’s face “unrecognizable.” At the hospital, Parrish said she could barely speak because of the swelling to her face and the wounds she received to her lips. Parrish called a female detective in to take photos of her because they were removing her clothing, Parrish said.

Some of the wounds on her hands and arm appeared to be defense wounds, Parrish said. She may have tried to defend herself, but when police arrived she was on the floor, rolling from side to side, moaning and gasping for air.

She told officers that the defendant “looked her in the eyes and whispered “you’re gonna die this time,” court documents said.

If found guilty, Williams faces many years in prison – 45 to 65 alone for the attempted murder charge.

There’s been no indication that the victim herself will testify although Linsky said she would like to talk to her and depose (question) her.

DNA swabs were taken from the bloody screwdriver displayed to the jury by Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee who wore black nitrile gloves to handle it. Thursday, it’s expected that DNA evidence will be presented along with testimony from the victim’s doctor.