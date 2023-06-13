FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man convicted by a jury last month in the killings of two teens found shot to death in a garage in 2021 was sentenced to 140 years in prison on Tuesday.

An Allen Superior Court judge gave 20-year-old Tre Zwieg 60 years each on two counts of murder and another 20 years on both counts since he used a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Zwieg had been accused of shooting 19-year-old Brendan Cole and 16-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez inside a detached garage of a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue on Dec. 2, 2021.

During his trial, Allen County prosecutors said the shooting was designed to look like a burglary of a nearby house Zweig, Cole and Ramirez thought was abandoned. Witnesses said during the trial Zwieg wanted to steal some chains and the three went there to break in, all wearing ski masks.

Zwieg felt Cole had cheated him on business deals. So, instead of doing the burglary the trio had planned he shot Cole and Ramirez and left them in the garage, prosecutors said during the trial.

“It was personal. It was brutal. That’s why we’re here,” Tom Chaille, Allen County chief deputy prosecutor, told the jury during the trial.

The three teens had been friends and knew each other through Zwieg’s on-again and off-again girlfriend at the time.

Investigators said Zwieg used three guns in the killings. One of those guns, a stolen Sig Sauer P365XL, was found by a magnet fisherman in the St. Joseph River. Forensic experts determined that gun was used at the crime scene and were also able to find pictures of Zwieg holding the gun, according to court testimony.

It took a jury roughly three hours of deliberating before they found Zwieg guilty of the killings.