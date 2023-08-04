FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 87 years in prison Friday for his involvement in a 2022 shooting death in southeast Fort Wayne, according to court records.

A jury previously found Issac Martin guilty of murder, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of an offense, with each sentence carrying a term of 65 years, two years and 20 years, respectively.

Issac Martin, Jr. mugshot (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

The three sentences will be carried out consecutively, according to court records.

Officers were initially called to the scene after shots were fired in the area of Oliver Street, according to court documents.

One officer already in the area spotted a black SUV try to leave the area at a high rate of speed and then lead police on a chase when the driver, later identified as Martin, refused to stop, according to court documents.

Investigators talked to witnesses at the scene of the shooting, who said in court documents a fist fight broke out to between the victim, Dequavius Tyler, and another man during a party outside a home in Oliver Street. At some point, witnesses said a man identified as Martin began firing a gun.

After an Allen County jury found Martin guilty in June, he started mouthing of as the judge gave instructions to the jury before a brawl broke out in the courtroom between Martin and two bailiffs.