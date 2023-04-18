FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man will appear in court Friday morning after being charged with shooting at his girlfriend Monday evening with a 9-milimeter caliber Glock handgun with an attached blue laser light.

Fort Wayne police arrested Jode L. Greene Tuesday on preliminary charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm at another person. He is being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Jode L. Greene

Greene picked up his girlfriend around 5:30 p.m. Monday and they went to a secluded dead end on Gretna Avenue to engage in sexual relations, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

They had been in a relationship off and on for one to two years, court documents said.

When a Fort Wayne police officer arrived at the scene, he saw a woman run from behind a vehicle in the driveway and place something on the top of a black Cadillac in which Greene was sitting.

The officer gave commands for Greene to exit the car and show his hands. After several loud commands, Greene got out of the car.

Greene told the officer there was a gun in the car. The officer found the Glock under the passenger seat “in a manner that could only be placed there from someone sitting in the driver’s seat,” court documents said.

The victim said she asked Greene to take her back to her home after their encounter and he refused. Then she grabbed a cup from inside the car and poured it on Greene and they started to argue, court documents said.

The girlfriend said Greene grabbed the handgun and started to wave it at her and pointed it at her. She also said Greene “racked” the slide and chambered a round into the handgun and continued pointing it at her.

He also activated a blue laser attached to the “fore end” of the handgun, pointing it at her face, she told investigators in court documents.

When she eventually broke free and ran toward her residence, she fell.

Greene’s girlfriend said as she was running she heard three to five shots as well as saw the blue laser shining on vehicles and houses in front of her as she ran.

Police arrested Green shortly thereafter.