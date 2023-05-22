FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Derrick Dennis Jr. apologized Monday morning to the family of the man he is convicted of murdering back in 2021.

Derrick Dennis II was sentenced Monday morning to 80 years in prison after being convicted of murder and using a firearm in a commission of an offense.

Dennis, convicted of murder in January of the shooting death of Gery Rucker in September 2021, apologized to both families, his mother and the victim’s mother just before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent handed him an 80-year sentence – 60 years for murder and another 20 for using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

But he was visibly upset as Rucker’s mother criticized him for making the choice he made that afternoon to fire a gun at her son, shooting him through a door at the Villages of Hanna.

Dennis became even more upset when Allen County Prosecutor and Chief Counsel, Tesa Helge, went through his criminal record and then his actions that afternoon calling him “the worst of the worst.”

Zent reminded him he’d get his chance to speak and when he did, he called his actions self defense.

“I did what anybody else would have did in that situation,” Dennis said.

His attorney, Robert Gevers, said Dennis intends to appeal.

This story will be updated with more information.