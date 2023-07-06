Jacquail Belcher, 30, was found guilty on all three counts of murder and a gun enhancement.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man convicted of three counts of murder in connection to a 2018 triple homicide received the maximum sentence allowed Thursday.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced 30-year-old Jacquail Belcher to 215 years for the killings a jury found him guilty of in late May.

Jacquail Belcher

Belcher had been accused of killing 28-year-old Breondon Pinkston, 26-year-old Dernail Ivory Brown and 25-year-old Deshaun Devon Richards a few minutes after midnight on July 28, 2018 as they rode in a small passenger car at Fourth and Harrison streets.

Fort Wayne Police determined that Richards was killed first with a shot to the right temple, a disabling wound that caused an immediate loss of life. He was in the passenger seat behind Pinkston, the driver, who was shot four times, two of them to the upper and lower back, severely injuring his lungs and heart.

Brown, known as Ivory, was seated in the passenger front seat and was shot in the back, but exited the car before it tore off across Wells Street.

At trial, an Allen County jail informant came forward with testimony regarding Belcher’s nickname – “Mad Max” because he was always mad – and claimed Belcher said he wanted to turn his life around and that he’d “smoked” three people.

A jury deliberated for an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict after the trial back in May.