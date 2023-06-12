DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On May 15, 2022, an Auburn homeowner killed two intruders who were inside his home stealing things and then had the other two aggressors call the cops on themselves.

The last person involved in that deadly robbery will wait two weeks while details on his plea agreement are hammered out to the court’s satisfaction.

Shaun Kruse, 43, appeared at the DeKalb County Courthouse, shackled and wearing a lime green jumpsuit, believing that the two-year sentence he signed on for would be finalized, but some details aren’t decided.

“Mr. Kruse entered a plea agreement to a Level 5 felony about a month ago. We were scheduled for sentencing today. We had some issues with whether he qualified for certain sentencing options under the plea agreement. Unfortunately, we couldn’t complete it today because he needed more time to consider his options under the plea agreement,” Neal Blythe, a DeKalb County prosecutor, said Monday just after the court hearing.

DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Blythe

Blythe said they hoped to have the plea agreement solidified, particularly for the victim, Steven Cobbs, who was threatened and robbed at gunpoint in his own home on State Road 8 on May 15, 2022. Cobbs was able to turn the tables on the other three who entered his home, stole property, smashed his home phone and took his cell phones before he could call for help.

A probable cause written by Detective Andrew B. Mills says Cobbs was asleep when the three entered. Kruse said in the car, Dylan C. Morefield, one of the two aggressors who was shot and killed by Cobbs on May 15, boasted about being a gangster “over and over.” Rameica L. Moore, the other aggressor who was shot and killed by Cobbs, was seated in the front seat.

Morefield and the two women called Kruse names because he wouldn’t go into the house where they’d already robbed Cobbs the day before, forcing him to hand over the $65 he had in his wallet and write them a check with no name on it for $500. They also demanded that he go to his bank and withdraw money, but he convinced them that it was Saturday and he wouldn’t be able to do that.

When they felt thwarted, the four of them got together and planned to go back to Cobbs’ home to steal more money, his cars and other belongings, court documents said.

So they were back the next day, early in the morning. Cobbs woke up to his dog barking and three people in his living room. Cobbs had known Tabitha Johnson for 10 years and had allowed her to stay at his residence. At that point, the three were trooping out to the car with stolen items as Kruse sat in the driver’s seat, after Morefield told him to sit there, court documents said.

Cobbs said it was still dark inside his home when he got his shotgun next to the couch and caught Morefield in his kitchen. Cobbs shot him twice and then shot Rameica Moore. Then he marched Tabitha out at gunpoint to the car where he held her and Kruse at gunpoint. Kruse was made to call 911 on his own phone since Cobbs’ phones had been stolen.

In an interview with Detective M. Teusch, Johnson admitted to being at Cobbs’ home, but claimed she was “trying to get her items from the home,” court documents said.

Exactly a year later after the deadly intrusion, Johnson was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with two years suspended to be served on probation.

“We hope to have it resolved shortly for the victim in this case, Mr. Cobbs, and the rest of the community,” Blythe said. “Obviously, this was a very impactful situation, something that is unusual for DeKalb County, so it would be good to resolve it for everybody involved.”

The incident affected Cobbs in a “very deep way,” and he still struggles with it, Blythe said. “It’s something he’ll never get over. It’s going to stay with him, which is unfortunate. He was in a position to defend himself that night and we’re happy he was able to come out of it alive.”

Kruse’s sentencing is set for June 26 at 8 a.m.