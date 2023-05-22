Daeshawn Jones is charged in two separate shootings and is being held at the Allen County Jail.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — First, he shot at a father dropping off his son at Weisser Park Youth Center and then wanted to know why he didn’t “blow back.”

Eight days later around 4:15 a.m., he shot up the back of a home in the 3700 block of Bowser Avenue, one bullet striking a man in his buttock.

Daeshawn Jones, 18, was charged in both incidents and faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation for the May 8 incident that occurred around 4:30 p.m. and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon for the one on May 16.

An explanation for this violence seems to come from the comments he made to his first alleged victim.

“F**** Johnny Yates,” Jones reportedly said to him just before he fired three shots at him with a handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Matthew Cline. The victim said his brother, Johnny Yates, 27, was murdered in 2022, and one of two defendants in that case was Lonnel Tinker, convicted in March after a jury found him guilty of being involved in a deadly fake gun deal.

Furthering the link to Lonnel Tinker, the victim said that Jones came to all of Tinker’s court proceedings and sent threats to witnesses via Facebook. Under his profile Facebook name Dotara Chi, Jones posted a web article when Tinker got sentenced to 65 years.

“It’s finna be other trial we ain’t done yet love you free you slime,” Jones wrote in his Facebook post, apparently referring to the other young person, Anfernee Dean, who was charged in Yates’ shooting death and whose four-day trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 22.

Then Jones complained about someone “tweeking about his dead *** brother,” in another Facebook post.

After Jones shot at the victim in the parking lot, the victim showed detectives a screenshot of the conversation he had with Jones:

“Why u was duckin when one of foemen light the park up,” and “Lol why u ain’t blow back?”

When the victim said “It’s a kids park dumb ***,” Jones responded “Idc if u was in Chicago u would off been down (sic)” and “We get like that in Chicago”…“We don’t care where u at” and then continued “Cause I been doing this **** since 2004,” the year Jones was born, according to court documents.

When Jones shot at the victim in the parking lot, the victim had two other sons in the car to protect. One of the rounds struck a vehicle parked next to his.

Jones is also on Instagram under a different handle, posting many photos of firearms and himself.

Detectives found that the Bowser Avenue shooting was done by someone known as “Scooter” or “Scoota,” Jones’ street name.

When interviewed, Jones admitted to detectives that he “got into a fight” with someone who stole his firearm, so he unloaded 10 shots in to the rear of his home. Court documents said that the victim in the May 16 shooting wasn’t the only one in the home. There was another adult and four children.

Jones was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail and has hearings on both cases set for Wednesday.