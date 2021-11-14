Court upholds conviction, sentence in Goshen prof’s killing

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a northern Indiana man’s conviction in the fatal stabbing of a college professor and the wounding of professor’s wife during a 2011 home invasion.

The appeals court affirmed Winston Corbett’s conviction and his 115-year sentence Wednesday, finding his rights were not violated in the 2018 investigation into the case.

The Elkhart Truth reports that Corbett was 16 in October 2011 when prosecutors say he fatally stabbed James Miller. The 58-year-old Goshen College biology professor had gone to the aid of his wife, Linda, who was stabbed 23 times but survived the late-night attack at their home in Goshen.