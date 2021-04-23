Court proceedings in killing of Indiana girl, 6, remain open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A magistrate has ruled that court proceedings involving a 14-year-old boy charged in the asphyxiation death of a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl will remain open to the public.

The boy’s attorneys had argued that the high-profile nature of Grace Ross’ March killing could introduce “prejudice” into the case of their client, who is charged in juvenile court with murder and child molestation. But a St. Joseph County Probate Court magistrate ruled Wednesday night that Indiana law is clear that juvenile court proceedings are public if the alleged offense would be murder or a felony if committed by an adult.

