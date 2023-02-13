FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman received multiple felony charges after reportedly crashing into a vehicle and driving with a BAC nearly five times the legal limit, according to court documents.

On Feb. 11, authorities responded to an unspecified Midas location in Fort Wayne and learned from a witness that the suspect, 31-year-old Courtney R. Graham, had reportedly crashed into a car sitting in the parking lot.

Court documents showed Graham had an 11-year-old passenger with her during the incident.

Upon further investigation, police observed Graham had trouble moving around and was “swaying” and “needed support” when trying to turn, walk or keep her balance, according to court documents.

Court documents showed police also reportedly found multiple bottles of shooters in the vehicle’s center console.

Authorities later conducted a chemical test, and the results of the test reportedly showed that Graham had a BAC of .375%, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Graham told authorities she had “been drinking,” according to court documents, and she also told police she had consumed shots of “[expletive] Southern Comfort.”

Authorities arrested Graham and charged her with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony.