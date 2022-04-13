FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Unhappy with her arrest, the mother of two young boys resisted going into the “cage” in the squad car, then got so angry she kicked the bars on the window and the camera, breaking it.

Hailey R. Woodward

A blood chemical test two hours later indicated Hailey Woodward, 30, had a blood alcohol level of .187%, more than twice the legal limit of .08%.

Woodward was charged Wednesday with two counts of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle with an alcohol level of .15% or more, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. She was released on her own recognizance, according to a jail spokesman, and is due back in court Monday.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. April 7 when a caller reported he’d seen Woodward drive her 2004 Volvo into the parking lot at the Covington Memorial Cemetery in the 8400 block of Covington Road and she appeared to be intoxicated.

When the officer got there, he reported Woodward couldn’t keep her balance without help, had a strong odor of alcohol and red watery eyes. When the officer tried to arrest her, she refused to turn around and put her hands behind her back, court documents said. The officer grabbed her and tried to put her into custody, but she tensed up. The officer then pulled her to the ground to handcuff her.

Woodward pushed her body against the officer to try to prevent going into the cage and when she finally was placed in the cage, started kicking, court documents said. Not only did she kick the bars on the window and break the camera, but she damaged the door enough that it wouldn’t shut properly.