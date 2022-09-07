TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges.

According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021.

The release stated that court documents showed a joint investigation into Wrought by the Greene County Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police and Bloomington Police Department.

Wrought reportedly traveled by charter bus from Bloomington, Indiana to Fresno, California, arriving in May 2021. Several days after his arrival, Wrought shipped two parcels containing controlled substances via FedEx to Bloomfield, Indiana and then boarded a Greyhound bus back to Bloomington.

Later in May 2021, Wrought was stopped by drug interdiction officers in Kansas City, Missouri. A K-9 alerted to a duffle bag belonging to Wrought during the stop. A search of Wrought’s belongings led to the discovery of a white mailing envelope containing 229 grams of meth, 19 grams of meth in another bag, and two plastic baggies, one containing 64 grams of marijuana and one containing 8 grams of cocaine.

Wrought also had two grams of heroin in his pocket and officers found $10,000 bundled in rubber bands.

A one-pound parcel delivered by FedEx to Bloomfield turned out to contain 232 grams of meth and 63 grams of cocaine. A five-pound parcel delivered by FedEx to the same Bloomfield address contained 907 grams of meth and 178 grams of heroin.

Investigators learned that approximately 12 suspected drug parcels had been sent from Fresno to Bloomfield and Solsberry, Indiana, addresses associated with Wrought over the past year.

The DEA investigated the case in conjunction with the Vigo County Drug Task Force. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon.

Wrought was ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison as part of his sentence.