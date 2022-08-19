WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The molestation started when she was six years old and didn’t end for 11 years.

Her tormentor, Travis G. Ely, 37, first molested her when he got drunk off vodka he was drinking with a friend while they were playing video games, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective/Corporate Brett Eley with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Then he got mad and removed all her clothes.

It happened over and over again for the next 11 years until she reported the molesting and rapes to the Allen County Patrol Division on July 25.

Ely, of the 16000 block of Grabill Road in Grabill, Indiana was charged Thursday with six charges of child molesting, two charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and two other sex related charges.

Throughout middle school, the victim, now around 16 or 17 years old, said Ely would make her perform sex acts on him. She estimated she’d been “raped,” 300 to 400 times over the 11-year period, court documents said.

Ely told her if she told anyone, they’d take him away.

Ely told her he would rather have her “shoot him with the gun he owned than tell the police,” court documents said.

Three weeks prior to her report, she woke up to Ely touching her. She was “too scared to move,” she told police. Then he performed a sex act on her and had sexual relations with her. She ended up crying, she said.

Ely was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $160,000 bail. His initial court hearing is Monday.