TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man accused of possessing child pornography reportedly used the username “Josh38PervDad” while discussing images of children being raped in an online chat room.

According to court documents, Joshua Craft, 39, of Terre Haute, has been preliminarily charged with possession of child pornography after THPD received a tip from the FBI. The tip described a child sexual abuse material reportedly shared on a website called Chat Avenue by a user using the name Josh38PervDad.

Investigation of information provided by Charter Communications and Google reportedly tied Craft to the username and uncovered a number of additional images depicting prepubescent children engaging in sex with adults.

Police said Craft admitted to “[looking] at some things that he probably shouldn’t have” during an interview at THPD headquarters on April 11, but asked for an attorney when questioned further.

Craft was booked into the Vigo County Jail on April 11, Vigo County Judge Michael Lewis set Craft’s bond at $10,000 with no 10% allowed.

Craft is next due in court for an initial hearing on April 17 at 1:30 p.m.