Court docs: Teen killed ‘flashy’ man then robbed him

FWPD responded Wednesday morning to a shooting at the Summit at Ridgewood.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Court records show a teenager accused of gunning down a man outside a Fort Wayne apartment building earlier this month may have killed him for several thousand dollars.

Javon L. Thomas Jr., 17, is charged with Murder in the Dec. 2 shooting death of 24-year-old Hakeem O. Cage outside an apartment building in the The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments complex.

Javon L. Thomas Jr.

Cage was shot in the head.

Police and medics were called around 4 a.m. to the complex, within the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, on a report of shots fired. Cage was found outside an apartment building.

According to court records unsealed this week, a woman told police she was walking up to an apartment with Cage when she heard footsteps running toward them, and then five gunshots. She then saw Cage fall, and the shooter went through his pockets and took a “large amount of money that he always carries with him” – more than $11,000 – and ran off, the affidavit detailed.

The woman said Cage was “flashy” with his money, the affidavit said.

The witness said the shooter was a tall male black wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a “smooth” face, the affidavit said. She said she saw a black Nissan with tinted windows speed off from the area.

Another witness said she loaned Thomas her vehicle – a black Nissan – overnight Dec. 1 and he returned it around 5 a.m. Dec. 2. Inside the vehicle, police found an extended magazine with 9 mm ammunition – the same caliber used to kill Cage.

Witnesses identified Thomas as the shooter from a photo array, the affidavit said.