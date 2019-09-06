Court docs: Stepmom choked girl to death because she was ‘very angry’

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) The Gas City woman who police said killed her step-daughter this past weekend at the family’s home has been formally charged in the killing.

Amanda D. Carmack, 34, faces charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Domestic Battery Resulting in Death to a Person Under 14 Years of Age, and Strangulation, related to the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Grant Circuit Court Friday morning, Amanda Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s East South D Street home. The girl’s body was found Wednesday around 3 a.m., inside plastic trash bags, police said.

Police had questioned Carmack about young Skylea’s disappearance, as well as 6 other children in the home. The children told police Carmack was a “strict disciplinarian” who would physically abuse them, often with a belt, the affidavit said. Carmack denied that accusation during a Sunday interview with police, the affidavit said, but she displayed “numerous signs of deception and distraught.”

Carmack said “I don’t remember” and “It doesn’t matter” when investigators asked if she had anything to do with Skylea’s disappearance, the affidavit said. When asked directly if she killed Skylea, Carmack stared at the detective, the affidavit said.

On Tuesday, Carmack took and failed a polygraph test, the affidavit said. Then, just after midnight Wednesday, she walked into the Gas City Police Department and asked to speak with someone, the affidavit detailed.

When two investigators arrived, Carmack “was sitting on the floor of the interview room sobbing,” the affidavit said. She would go on to admit to killing the young girl.

Carmack said she did not remember everything, but said she “remembers being on top of her in the barn while she was on her back. She started choking her with her hands then she thinks she tied something about her neck,” the affidavit said.

Carmack told police once Skylea was dead, she put her body in a black trash bag and left her in the shed, the affidavit said.

“She wouldn’t explain why she had killed her other than she was very angry,” the affidavit said.

After the confession, police searched the shed and found young Skylea’s body in three trash bags, along with a pillow, blanket and backpack, the affidavit said. She had “multi colored cloth pants” tied in a knot “tied very tight” around her neck, the affidavit said.

An autopsy found the girl had died of asphyxia due to strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.