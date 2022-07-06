FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The surveillance video shows the victim come upon a couple as they lay together under dumpster lids in an alley.

Then Michael Martin, 58, emerged from under the dumpster lids and started stabbing Shantrell Moore numerous times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martin was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Michael Martin

After he was stabbed, Moore fell back, grabbing his chest and bleeding on to the ground as he left the alley going west.

Police found the victim after responding Sunday around 9 a.m. to Clay Street and East Washington Boulevard downtown on a stabbing report. They found the victim who was rushed to the hospital in life threatening condition.

Homicide detective Ben MacDonald, who wrote the probable cause, was one of the team who canvassed the crime scene area and found surveillance cameras at 505 E. Washington Blvd. The video showed Martin and a woman sheltering between two dumpsters with the lids opened to shield the two from the elements.

Moore walked into the fenced-in dumpster area and spoke to the couple as Martin moved quickly from the under the dumpster lid and started stabbing Moore in the chest.

After Moore retreated westbound down the alley, Martin walked backed in to the makeshift shelter holding a knife. Martin is seen alerting the woman and they “gathered all of their belongings and rode eastbound on their bicycles fleeing the scene,” MacDonald wrote.

Moore fled on a neon-colored Trek bicycle, court documents said.

With surveillance photo in hand, a Fort Wayne officer visited the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission asking for help in identifying the accused stabber. Staff said it was Martin and Moore picked him out from a photo array, court documents said.

Martin was apprehended Monday riding his neon-colored Trek bicycle in downtown Fort Wayne.

Martin has a court hearing Thursday.