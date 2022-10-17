FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts of medics and firefighters.

On Monday, Floyd Bates Jr., 58, was charged with murder and attempted murder. His victim, Margaret Surry, 34, died from stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Police obtained the video that showed Bates chasing Surry while armed with a large knife in his right hand and making several attempts to stab her at 2:32 a.m. Friday. As she is fleeing, she falls down on the ground and with her back against the wall, raises her leg and arm and begs Floyd not to attack her, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Luke MacDonald.

The video shows Bates standing over her, using his left arm to hold her down and his right arm to stab her once in the neck area, court documents said. Bates walks back to his apartment while Surry gets up, holding her neck and walking away for help

Prior to the stabbing, one of the witnesses said she heard arguments, but it wasn’t uncommon to hear that sort of thing. She became more concerned when she heard the victim cry “he was the one trying to beat my a**!” She said she didn’t look out of her apartment until the victim was already on the ground and being helped by a neighbor.

According to the probable cause, both Surry and Bates lived on the third floor in separate apartments.

Another witness said Surry was in an argument with another woman, and Bates was the other woman’s boyfriend. She saw Surry come around the corner holding her neck and asking for help before she lost consciousness and hit her head on the ground as she fell, court documents said.

Shortly after Surry’s stabbing was reported, officers discovered that another victim, a man, in the other apartment building was suffering from multiple stab wounds and found these two incidents were related. The male victim, Surry’s father, was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition, court documents said.

When interviewed at the hospital, he told police he was Surry’s father and he went to her apartment after she told him she’d been attacked by a woman named Lasandra.

When her father went to her apartment, she told him she’d just been beaten by “this dude.” She described what he was wearing, his age and said he had a beard with gray in it.

Surry’s father then said the guy was walking towards his daughter and had a knife in his hand so he tried to get his daughter out of there, court documents said.

Her father said the guy “tried to stab Margaret” and he tried to stop him and in the process got stabbed himself.

Bates’ girlfriend told MacDonald that she’d been in a physical altercation with Margaret because Margaret owed her money. She portrayed Bates as the one “just trying to defend her from getting attacked by three guys,” who were with Surry.

When Bates’ girlfriend left the altercation, she said she figured “Jr., aka Floyd, was getting the best of them” and she walked off because she’d already done her part. She claimed she didn’t witness the stabbing, but Floyd told her he’d be going to prison and for her “to have a nice life.”

For his part, Bates said he woke up to hear his girlfriend arguing. He said he opened his apartment door to see Surry “swinging a floor caution sign at his girlfriend so he put on his gym shoes real fast” and came out of his apartment to see another man hitting her in the head. He just “snapped” he said and put his hands on both of them.

Bates said it was a fight over “weed,” another word for marijuana.

Floyd said when he went for Surry and her father, he was defending himself.

When asked why he got out a knife, he told detectives he didn’t know. He said he had the knife in his pocket and when the men with Surry kept swinging he was like “*** that.” Bates said he had two people on him and he felt for his knife and pulled it out and “hit “ them with it. He couldn’t recall who he hit first.

Then he said he got rid of the knife and couldn’t remember where he threw it. It was a kitchen knife he already had in his pocket while he was sleeping.

Bates is being held at the Allen County Jail without bond. His next court hearing is Thursday.