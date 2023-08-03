AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn woman described by investigators as a “spendthrift” has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an Auburn school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), according to DeKalb Superior Court documents.

According to court documents, Carolynn Carteaux, the former PTO president at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, reportedly stole nearly $9,000 from the PTO’s checking account during her time as president.

Carolynn Carteaux mugshot (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, authorities learned that after the PTO’s treasurer resigned in 2019, there were reportedly “no checks and balances in place” regarding the use of PTO funds.

According to court documents, Carteaux never hired another treasurer, canceled monthly PTO meetings and would “spend freely,” and the PTO account also had reportedly accrued several overdraft fees due to Carteaux’s actions.

In an interview with investigators, Carteaux reportedly admitted to using PTO funds for personal gain over multiple years, including to fund a family vacation to Georgia in 2022, according to court documents.

As a result of the investigation, Carteaux faces three counts of theft, which is a Level 6 felony.